Watch now: No antenna required, Madison native brings his Locast TV platform to his hometown

“Locast is all about gaining a commercial advantage for its backers and others in violation of U.S. copyright law to the detriment of local broadcast TV viewers,” the NAB said in statement released at the time of the lawsuit’s filing. “We’re confident the courts will see through the AT&T/DISH/Locast ruse and uphold the integrity of U.S. copyright laws that sustain the economic viability of local broadcasting.”

But Goodfriend believes his company, now with 2.3 million registered users and with no advertising revenue, is quite different from Aereo and will prevail in court. Locast, he contends, operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster.

“The Copyright Act of 1976 is clearly on our side, and we believe we will win,” Goodfriend said. “These broadcast giants reap billions of dollars from charging users for programming that’s supposed to be free and are attempting to use their copyrights to maintain market power and force consumers to pay more. The law allows for nonprofits to retransmit local TV channels and to ask for donations to help cover costs. Locast clearly meets these guidelines.”

Company has Madison roots