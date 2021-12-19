Watch now: NESCO is a Wisconsin staple but more than a roaster

That was until the 1980s, when QVC came along and started selling the roasters on live TV to millions of households around the country for about $200 apiece. The boom in sales required 24 hours, seven days a week of production in Two Rivers, while porcelain coating for the roasters was made in nearby Algoma. But when other companies like Hamilton Beach and GE began making their own versions of the roasters, prices began to drop, and in the early 2000s production was moved to China.

“We made a Cadillac roaster,” Carey said. “Demand required it to be less expensive.”

An 18-quart NESCO roaster can now be purchased at places like Farm & Fleet, Walmart and Kohl’s for about $50. Roasters make up about 5% of Metal Ware sales, Carey said.

A gotta-have-it

NESCO roasters have long been a part of our family. My grandmother had one in her kitchen next to her oven that was in use whenever our extended family crammed into her small bungalow in the village of Wales. When our oven went out for a time in the 1980s, my mother broke out the NESCO as a substitute. That’s how we learned the NESCO could be used to bake a pizza, if it was cut up before cooking.