Watch now: National baby formula shortage might ease in near future with aid from food tester Eurofins

The baby formula shortage that has devastated parents nationally for months may finally be showing signs of easing soon, UW-Madison experts say – and global laboratory testing company Eurofins Scientific with its growing presence in Dane County helping to speed that along.

Even though Michigan's Abbott Nutrition, the nation's largest manufacturer of baby formula products, is slowly coming back online after closing down a few times over contamination concerns and a June torrential thunderstorm, it could still be a few months before shelves are fully stocked, said Peter Lukszys, lecturer for the Department of Operations and Information Management out of the UW-Madison Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management.

Greg DeCroix, academic director of the Grainger Center, said in a separate interview he agrees with Lukszys perspective on timing, but added there's no way to ever truly predict when a shortage will end.

"It takes about 6-8 weeks for new product to flow through manufacturing, testing, packaging, and layers of distribution to retailers’ shelves," Lukszys said in an email. "I would expect the shortage to show signs of easing around late August at the earliest."

"The formula shortage has also been impacted to a smaller degree by the War in Ukraine," he added. "Sunflower oil is one type of oil used in dry baby formula that is in short supply. Ukraine is the top exporter of sunflower oil. COVID-19 related supply chain issues also were an earlier factor."

Both Eurofins Food Testing Chemistry and Microbiology Laboratories, formerly Covance Food Solutions, is doing much of that testing out of its 108,000-square-foot lab, which occupies a 22.3-acre patch of land at the Center for Industry and Commerce business park near the Dane County Regional Airport on the Far East Side.

The space, which is the flagship food testing lab for Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific, opened just within the last couple of years as a $46.5 million project that broke ground in 2019.

The company, which also has a location in New Berlin, has around 58,000 employees worldwide and 400 workers in Dane County who primarily test food products and supplements (including baby formula) to check nutritional content and identify potential contaminants.

Efforts to test baby formula have ramped up by 30%, said Madison Eurofins company president Edward Ladwig, adding that around 50-100 staff members have been hired since February to get the job done – with the help of automation and instrumentation to make sure that the labels on the back of baby formula cans are correct, and that there are no harmful bacteria that could easily cause a parent's infant to fall ill.

"Early in the year we had signals from regulatory authorities that there was an impending shortage both due to supply chain issues as well as a plant shutdown," Ladwig said of the impetus for the increased testing capacity. "We were a few weeks ahead of the news that all of this was coming to a head, which allow us to really think about how we want to tackle the crunch that was coming to fill shelves back up."

Whereas Eurofins used to test around 200-300 cannisters of baby formula a day, that number has increased to 500 at most, said Ladwig, who credits a 24/7 running time with reaching that goal. Calling Eurofins the world's largest third party food tester, Ladwg said the company has put a dent in the baby formula shortage by offering its testing capacity to most of the major manufacturers in the U.S., as well as some startups around the nation that are trying to get their operations off the ground.

The business, which has to adhere to strict Food and Drug Administration regulations, is also doing a lot of the testing for international baby formula makers. The FDA recently opened up the supply chain to allow ordering of product from other countries, including Australia.

"We are going to continue to maintain (testing) capacity (both staff and equipment) at the Madison and other Eurofins sites to ensure that we are not a bottle neck in this for infant formula and other industries," the company said of whether its ramped up baby formula testing efforts will continue beyond the shortage's conclusion.

Impact seen at local retailer

Shipments of baby formula at local Madison grocer Willy Street Co-op are currently "sporadic at best," said Dean Kallas, grocery category manager for the business, which has three locations across the city.

"We just received some baby formula recently," Kallas said, which he sees as an improvement in the supply chain.

But major baby formula brands like Similac and Gerber are hard to keep in stock, he said, adding that pricier organic brands have been an alternative to help carry Willy Street and its customers through the crisis.

"The (organic brands) are often more expensive because their canisters are a bigger size, but their price per ounce is actually cheaper," Kallas said.

Not only does Kallas look at the Abbott plant shutdown as the driver of the shortage, but also "labor shortages and ingredient supply issues."

Preventing a future shortage

Eurofins efforts to help startups get off the ground could help diversify the U.S. baby formula industry, DeCroix said, which could be one strategy to prevent future supply shortages.

About four companies, including Abbott, control 90% of the baby formula market, according to a May report out of Bloomberg.

In addition to having more baby formula manufacturers, "more spare capacity within the factories, better industry-federal government collaboration, and more FDA support dedicated to overseeing the US baby formula industry are needed," said Lukszys.

There are only nine FDA staff members dedicating to overseeing the U.S. baby formula industry, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News during a Face The Nation interview in May.

