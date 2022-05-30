Watch now: Mural completed and new landmark is born along East Washington Avenue

Bill Rebholz didn't set out to create a landmark. But based on its size and location, he had a pretty good idea that his colorful mural would get a lot of attention.

The Madison West High School graduate knew it would be impossible with just paint and a brick wall to recapture the gaudy visuals, cheerful sounds and sense of history that Ella's Deli and its carousel provided here for decades before closing in 2018.

But by tapping into his knowledge of the city and his love of folk art, Rebholz, working in high wind, suffocating heat and bouts of rain, has crafted a conversation piece that once again makes this spot along East Washington Avenue stand out.

Rebholz, 33, and fellow artist and longtime friend, Eddie Perrote, on Saturday completed their 45-foot-tall, 75-foot-wide mural on the front of Ella Apartments. Work on the mural began May 2 and was finished just days before the first residents begin moving Wednesday into the 135-unit, $80 million development.

Rebholz said it's not for him to decide whether the mural will become as well known as the popular carousel and restaurant.

"I've got to let the public decide that," Rebholz said Sunday. "I put myself into this as much as I possibly could and used my experience growing up in Madison and the things that I picked up on and appreciated about the surroundings into this thing. I hope people can see that for what it is, and I hope that they want it to be around for as long as it will be."

This is not Nails' Tales, the infamous, phallic-shaped, sculpture publicly derided by many from the moment it was put up outside Camp Randall Stadium in 2005 until it was removed in 2019 and squirreled away into storage.

Rebholz said he has received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the mural, which for now is the largest in Madison, and contains 10 colors. The images depict people, birds, flowers, trees, a rabbit and a cat. In a nod to Ella's Deli, there's an image of a spire meant to recall one of the spires on the carousel, which was purchased by Epic Systems and moved to its Verona campus.

The mural was commissioned by Anne Neujahr Morrison, principal of New Year Investments, which in 2019 purchased the deli site and developed the property for the five-story project. The facade facing East Washington Avenue seemed like a natural spot for a mural, she said.

"I'm so excited how it turned out," said Neujahr Morrison, who has been a developer since 2012 and whose father co-founded Urban Land Interests in 1974. "I think people like different parts of it and like the overall piece. It's stunning and what we intended to do."

The mural is designed to complement and showcase a development that includes 9,000 square feet of commercial space, a screened-in porch that overlooks an outdoor terrace and a second-level patio space that includes diverse seating options, a grill and sweeping views of the outdoor terrace below, referred to as "the backyard." It also includes an indoor community lounge, fitness center and 108 underground parking stalls

The one- and two-bedroom apartments in the development, located in two towers, one along East Washington Avenue and the other fronting North Lawn Avenue, include hardwood floors and large windows but no outdoor decks. It also offers a subsidized rent program that limits rentals to those making below certain income levels. In the case of a single person, the income limit is about $80,000 and about $92,000 for two people, according to the Ella website.

Rents, which are based on income, range from $450 to $1,350 for a one-bedroom and from $850 to $1,600 for a two-bedroom apartment, Neujahr Morrison said. The project was made possible by a change in law that allows mixed-income properties to qualify for state and federal tax credits.

"Because of the zoning that was already here, this was able to happen a little built faster than some other projects, and because the neighborhood wanted that affordability aspect," Neujahr Morrison said. "Not every project meets the criteria to qualify for tax credits, so it's hard to produce this kind of housing en masse."

The mural project, because of its size, was also new ground for Rebholz, who lives in Minnesota but will move to California in a few weeks to continue his freelance work, which also includes graphic design.

In high school, Rebholz painted a small mural on a sheet of plywood at Lincoln Elementary School and painted the wall at Mother Fool's Coffeehouse several times. After graduating in 2012 from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, he worked for a Minneapolis advertising agency and did sign painting before moving in 2015 to New York City to work for a company that creates online greeting cards. He also painted a mural on the side of the Gasworks New York City Clay Studio, did a series of interior murals for Adidas offices and showrooms and in the offices of the company that runs the dating app OkCupid.

The Ella Apartments mural is now his largest. He applied a coat of gray primer over the white brick and then used the building's windows as guides during the sketching process. Once he began using colored paint, two coats were required.

"You get a nice pass with one coat of paint, but you get a really nice, solid, opaque, well-finished product with two," said Rebholz, whose work was interrupted last week by rain. "Like I said to Anne, it was an exciting, extremely frustrating, joyous, just crazy experience."

