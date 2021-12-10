Watch now: Monroe Street gets dressed up with 2 new women's clothing stores

Astin, for example, decided to move forward with her store in mid-2020 as COVID-19 raged and began looking for space in early 2021 before opening in late September.

"The biggest lessons that came to me is that if you want to do something and you can, don't put it off because you just don't know what's going to happen," said Astin, who looked at other spaces in the city before signing a lease on a 750-square-foot space just a few blocks from her home. "I really wanted to be on Monroe Street. There's a lot of great other businesses that really fit with me. And to be perfectly blunt, I'm tired of online shopping. I don't like the experience of it and I think a lot of people are."

Astin, 45, grew up in Evansville and graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She worked for a public relations firm that specialized in news copy but moved to Los Angeles for 11 years where she worked behind the scenes in television and appeared in commercials. She moved back to Wisconsin in 2012 with her husband and her then-3-year-old twins and worked as a stay-at-home mother but also did work in the photo studios at ShopBob on East Washington Avenue.