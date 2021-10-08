Watch now: Madison pop-up shop program showcases diverse State Street retailers

Last year’s racial justice demonstrations hobbled Madison’s once-bustling State Street shopping corridor, thereby amplifying the struggles of the city’s minority-owned businesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated those problems. It also accelerated the trend of retailers closing — or choosing online operations over brick and mortar.
But a new initiative, called the Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, or Culture Collectives, aims to overcome all of that. A grand opening for the program is scheduled for Oct. 22 in conjunction with the Madison Night Market.
The program supports and promotes diverse, small-scale businesses while filling State Street’s vacant storefronts, said Saran Ouk, city business resources manager.
Two of those are located at 440 and 444 State St. They have come alive with 11 small retailers from various backgrounds — each renting a section of either storefront for a nominal fee.
Building owner JD McCormick Properties is leasing both spaces at a rate below market value for a year, Ouk said. And the night market will allow the vendors to interact with thousands of people, said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District.
But Culture Collectives is an initiative that was in development even before the events of the last year and a half, Kenney said.
The program, a collaboration between the city, JD McCormick, the District, as well as the Hmong, Latino and Madison Black chambers of commerce, was born out of a District 2017 retail study, she said.
It demonstrated that pop-up shops, even back then, could attract more business to an evolving State Street.
The 2020 annual report from Downtown Madison Inc. showed that 62% of the corridor’s businesses were women or minority-owned — Kenney said all parties wanted that percentage to increase.
On Wednesday there were vendors from all walks of life selling a slew of goods.
One business offered handcrafted clothing, accessories and jewelry imported from Mexico. Another sold southeast Asian cuisine delicacies. One more made organic soaps and lotions catering to sensitive skin.
They can sell for three months per the terms of their lease, Ouk said. That allows the vendors to gauge how operating a physical retail space works for them.
If they like it, they can re-sign for another three months or let someone else take their spot, she said. The business owners also set their own hours, though the storefronts are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New retailers are vetted through an application process, Ouk said. They have to be retailers specifically and have their products ready to sell. If they aren’t registered or don’t have insurance yet, the chambers are available to help with that, she said.
The desired outcome, Ouk said, is that the vendors cement their place in Madison’s business community, even potentially opening a full-fledged operation on State Street.
Realizing a dream
Liz Vang, owner of clothing boutique Ardorposh, said she found the pop-up shop initiative through a Hmong Chamber social media post.
“It was perfect timing for me,” she said, adding that she started her boutique in 2019. “Operating a storefront has been something in the back of my mind.”
Vang has sold her clothing — which she says is trendy and fun, but also modest style-wise — at various community events. She also operates an online store.
“I think I will get answers for myself once this is done,” she said.
Kitty-corner from Vang is El Legado, owned by Rocio Gonzalez.
She said her business is all about preserving the culture and traditions of Mexico. Having opened a mere three months ago, Gonzalez said the Latino Chamber crucially helped her get licensed and find insurance.
Behind her were vibrant and colorful pieces handcrafted by four Mexican residents. The dyes come from various plants and insects, Gonzalez said.
The income they receive from her enterprise allows them to stay in the country, she said, adding that she was at this year’s Art Fair on the Square.
‘It’s beautiful’
In the next space over is Madame Chu Delicacies and Oceans Laugh, owned by Josey Chu and Sarah Peeler, respectively.
Chu said Madame Chu has operated since 2017, even selling its traditional southeast Asian condiments at Madison grocers like Metcalfe’s Market and the Willy Street Co-op. Someone from the city reached out to her to apply, she said.
But Chu said she saw a need to further promote Madame Chu products because only a few of Madison’s food centers carry the specialties.
Peeler has sold her flower bath kits and jars through Oceans Laugh since 2001. And she said she’s excited about the opportunity to operate a “real-world” storefront, as well as how the Chambers’ partnership made the program a reality.
“It’s beautiful,” Peeler said.
There’s more
Other vendors operating at the State Street storefront include:
DK’s Boutique
- The shop sells accessories such as earrings, sunglasses, handbags, headbands and more.
Institution Productions
- A multimedia entertainment production and merchandise company.
Marche-Isa Co.
- A shop selling African clothing and accessories.
- A business offering high-performance shoelaces.
- A business selling photography services and wall decor.
- A soap company offering natural products with ingredients sourced from all over the world.
- A shop also selling naturally made shampoos, makeup, bamboo toothbrushes and more.