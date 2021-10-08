Watch now: Madison pop-up shop program showcases diverse State Street retailers

But Culture Collectives is an initiative that was in development even before the events of the last year and a half, Kenney said.

The program, a collaboration between the city, JD McCormick, the District, as well as the Hmong, Latino and Madison Black chambers of commerce, was born out of a District 2017 retail study, she said.

It demonstrated that pop-up shops, even back then, could attract more business to an evolving State Street.

The 2020 annual report from Downtown Madison Inc. showed that 62% of the corridor’s businesses were women or minority-owned — Kenney said all parties wanted that percentage to increase.

On Wednesday there were vendors from all walks of life selling a slew of goods.

One business offered handcrafted clothing, accessories and jewelry imported from Mexico. Another sold southeast Asian cuisine delicacies. One more made organic soaps and lotions catering to sensitive skin.

They can sell for three months per the terms of their lease, Ouk said. That allows the vendors to gauge how operating a physical retail space works for them.