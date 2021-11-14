Watch now: Hooper unveils $60 million campus in DeForest

The company expanded into high-voltage power line construction in 1938 and during World War II worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After the war, Hooper established its electrical power division and in 1954 outgrew its Gilman Street operation and moved to 2030 Pennsylvania Ave.

The company added fire sprinkler work in 1970 and in 1994 purchased General Heating & Air Conditioning, a move that boosted the company’s overall growth and broadened its customer base to include more residential customers. There was work on the Kohl Center, which opened in 1996, and on Overture Center, that opened in 2004. The company also expanded its electric power division to include more storm recovery projects including the aftermaths of hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Sandy in 2012.

Hooper, since its founding, is privately held, comprised of shareholders who also hold active management positions within the organization, said Amy Griffin, a Hooper spokeswoman. The number of shareholders and percentage of ownership held by each can fluctuate year to year, and upon retirement shareholders sell their shares back to the company. The company also has regional offices in Colorado, Florida, Ohio and Michigan.