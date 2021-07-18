Watch now: Helping Black women and Madison's Downtown thrive

Sabrina Madison has worked here before.
It was 2016, she had just quit her job at Madison Area Technical College and was hunkered down above the Veterans Museum in the co-working space of 100state, a nonprofit designed to guide and innovate entrepreneurs like herself.
As the lone African American women in the office space and one who wasn’t trying to design the next best piece of software or gadget, she was fueled by the energy of the space and her cohorts but knew what she was setting out to do was quite different from those around her.
But Madison is back in the same building on Capitol Square. Only now she has her own space and has fleshed out a business model designed to help women like herself thrive.
Madison’s enthusiasm remains infectious, her drive unrelenting as the Progress Center for Black Women prepares to open its doors on the seventh floor of 30 W. Mifflin St.
“I was figuring out what does it mean to be an entrepreneur, what does it mean to work for myself and work with black women and this was the first place that I sort of like networked with other entrepreneurs who were in that startup grind,” Madison said of her time at 100state, which in 2020 moved to 17 S. Fairchild St. “It’s like this really happy, joyous feeling to be coming back in this way.”
Madison is founder of the Madison Black Business Expo, Black Women’s Leadership Conference and Conversation Mixtape, a program to help Black men and women connect. She founded her Progress Center in 2017, opened an office in Fitchburg in 2018 but knew the location just off Seminole Highway would be temporary. Her goal all along has been to establish an office and draw more African American women in and to Madison’s Downtown.
The 1,400-square-foot space includes banks of windows that provide sweeping views to the south; purple, high-back couches; multiple work spaces; a spacious kitchen, and a colorful and welcoming area for children, which will allow those in the program to not have to choose between childcare and the pursuit of a dream.
She envisions up to 250 budding entrepreneurs, who would pay a monthly fee, using her space for planning and collaboration, small group trainings and classes in financial health and leadership. She also wants to hire experts in mindful movement and joy, launch a book club, have outside yoga classes led by a Black instructor and over the holidays have children visit a Black Santa at the Madison Children’s Museum down the street.
“We want to create opportunities to normalize Black families being Downtown,” Madison said. “We want to normalize for anyone enjoying our Downtown to see us also down here enjoying things we like to do.”
The arrival of the Progress Center for Black Women comes after a year in which COVID-19 paralyzed Downtown businesses. Protests after the killing of George Floyd led to looting and violence that further added to the strife. More recently, many business owners are upset by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s pressing for Bus Rapid Transit on State Street, which they say could have negative effects on their businesses.
On a more positive note, crowds are beginning to return to the city’s Downtown, events are getting back on track, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has a Capitol Square hub.
In addition, a statue of Vel Phillips, the first African American woman to graduate from the law school at UW-Madison, first to win a seat on Milwaukee’s City Council and first to be secretary of state of Wisconsin, is being proposed for the sidewalk that leads to the south entrance of the State Capitol.
Another event, Mad Lit, is also bringing people of color to the Downtown on Friday nights throughout the summer.
Madison, 43, has quickly immersed herself in the Downtown. She has been a member of the city’s Economic Development Committee since 2019 and its chair for the past six months. She’s also involved with the inclusiveness committee of Downtown Madison Inc. and is hoping to join the group’s quality of life committee.
“My goal is to help my community,” Madison said. “I want to be a voice and push. I’m interested in creating a Downtown and working with Downtown folks to create opportunities where you don’t feel like you’re in a fishbowl.”