Watch now: Growing demand for gluten-free beer means expansion for ALT Brew

The new system being considered would make up to 15 barrels at a time and be accompanied by five, 15-barrel fermentation tanks. The project, which Easton hopes to begin later this year or in early 2022, would also include a larger walk-in cooler, full bottling line and ultimately add a canning line, because more beer drinkers are gravitating away from bottles in favor of cans that are more easily transported and acceptable at places like beaches, parks, campgrounds and the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.

Easton had been a home brewer for more than 15 years, but when his wife, Maureen, an avid beer drinker, was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2007, it forced him to stop making beer in his home. In 2010, he began trying to make gluten-free beer and in 2014 rented out a 125-square-foot space with its own ventilation system at the now-defunct House of Brews. He moved the operation to Wright Street in 2016.

In 2020, the vast majority of its beer was packaged in bottles. There was even one month where no kegs were filled because many of the brewery’s restaurant and bar accounts were closed. Prior to the pandemic the brewery split its packaging evenly between bottles and kegs, but the goal is to bottle about 80% of the brewery’s beer.