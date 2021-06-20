Watch now: Going green with silver could revolutionize chrome and electroplating industry

Argent has an order from an Illinois injection mold company to cover plastic parts in silver and is in discussions with one of Wisconsin’s largest injection molding companies to do the same. It’s also working with a European bike maker to negotiate the rights for the first carbon chrome bicycle for sale to the public after it debuts in the Tour de France.

But it wasn’t until January that Griffith and Elmer began to truly grasp what they had accomplished. That’s when a friend sent a photo of the “chromed” bike frame to Cycling Weekly in England, one of the premier bike publications in the world. The story went viral, resulting in inquiries from around the world. It also has Griffith and Elmer facing major decisions in the weeks and months to come after more than 20 failures at $400 each.

“We kept making changes every time and getting a little bit better,” said Elmer. “It was worth it because we knew we were going in the right direction.”

Griffith, 60, grew up in Racine and, after graduating from UW-Oshkosh, spent seven years in medical device and equipment sales. He spent the next 18 years in printing sales at Badger Graphic Systems, which provided him ties to the biking industry.