Watch now: Free Flight of Lights at Dane County Airport extended through April 11

Dane County Regional Airport is hosting its second annual "Flight of Lights" drive-through light display along International Lane.

The free light show was supposed to end Sunday, but was extended through April 11.

It runs nightly from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The show was held for the first time last year at the beginning of the state’s "Safer at Home" order.

"We are excited to host our second annual Flight of Lights to provide our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize COVID-19 protocols," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release.

"Flight of Lights is just one more destination the airport offers, and you can enjoy it with your family from the safety of your own vehicle," he said.

