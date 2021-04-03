 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Free Flight of Lights at Dane County Airport extended through April 11
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Free Flight of Lights at Dane County Airport extended through April 11

Flight of Lights
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Dane County Regional Airport is hosting its second annual "Flight of Lights" drive-through light display along International Lane.

The free light show was supposed to end Sunday, but was extended through April 11.

It runs nightly from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The show was held for the first time last year at the beginning of the state’s "Safer at Home" order.

"We are excited to host our second annual Flight of Lights to provide our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize COVID-19 protocols," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release.

"Flight of Lights is just one more destination the airport offers, and you can enjoy it with your family from the safety of your own vehicle," he said.   

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World News

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics