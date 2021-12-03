Watch now: EatStreet opens virtual convenience store on State Street that delivers to the Downtown

The inventory of the store includes about 1,000 items. But instead of multiple brands and sizes of a particular item like at most grocery stores, Forkful typically carries just a single brand and size. Items on the app and website are contained in 21 different categories like canned goods, dairy and eggs, meat and seafood, produce, breakfast and deli. But they come at a price.

A sleeve of four blueberry bagels from Bagels Forever is $5. A 12-pack of Coca-Cola is $9, an 18-ounce can of Progresso chicken and wild rice soup goes for $3.59 while a pint of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia is $6.89.

However, some of the better deals include four hamburger patties from Fox Heritage Farms for $7, a dozen eggs for $1.29 and a half gallon of Sassy Cow 1% milk for $2.79. Bananas are 35 cents each, Gala apples go for 79 cents apiece and a 2-pound bag of golden Yukon potatoes is $2.79. A 23-ounce Arnold Palmer ice tea and lemonade is 99 cents and a 7-ounce Banquet frozen beef pot pie is $1.79.

One of the categories is dubbed "bundles" and holds meal kits. A $25 pizza meal includes a pre-made pizza crust, can of pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and a package of pepperoni. The $15 taco kit includes one pound of ground beef, flour tortillas, a jar of salsa, taco seasoning, a package of shredded cheddar cheese and a fresh Roma tomato.