Watch now: Downtown redevelopment becomes boon for East Side neighborhood

“We both really lucked out with both of these locations,” said Caide Jackson, who has worked at the bookstore for two years and oversees queer literature. “We’ve essentially been gentrified out of our spaces.”

A busy debut

The bookstore has been closed to walk-in business since March 2020 but has survived with online sales. Remodeling of the new space, at one time the home of Madison Motor Car Co. but more recently Threshold, an event and business incubator space, began in April with the move from the Downtown beginning at the end of July.

When the new store opened to walk-in customers on Oct. 3 there was a line outside for most of the day as the store only allows 30 people at a time inside the business due to COVID-19 concerns.

Located just a short walk from Stalzi’s Deli, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Starkweather Brewing Co. and Daisy Café & Cupcakery, the shelves are filled with works of nonfiction, politics, poetry, history, cooking and children’s titles. There’s also a room dedicated to science fiction and fantasy that includes a cardboard cutout of one of the bookstore’s co-owners, Patrick Rothfuss, a Wisconsin native and nationally acclaimed, award-winning fiction author.