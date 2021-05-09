Watch now: Clothing, shoes, tools and an evolving business model for Gempler's in Mount Horeb

The company sells sprayers to apply herbicides and pesticides; has live traps and snake repellent; hand and power tools from DeWalt and accessories like canopies, hitches and towing equipment for tractors and other vehicles. Hunting blinds, camping equipment and pet supplies can also be found. Clothing and footwear are big sellers.

But over the last two years, Atwell has scaled back catalog production and is trying to focus more attention to the company’s website.

He’s noncommittal when asked if he has plans for more stores like that of Duluth Trading Co. that has its $20 million corporate headquarters around the corner and its flagship retail store down the street that opened in 2010. Duluth, which earlier this month named Samuel Sato as its new president and CEO, now has over 60 stores around the country.

“It’s too early for that type of discussion,” Atwell said. “I don’t know the answer to that. I mean we’re happy with what we’re doing right now.”

When Atwell purchased Gempler’s, it was printing a catalog each month, a process that was consuming 80% of the company’s advertising budget and considerable time by his staff. Gempler’s now produces one main catalog a year with supplemental catalogs as needed.