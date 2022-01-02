Watch now: Brands reborn as wooden boat production throttles up in Walworth County

“I think it’s going to work because we have our priorities in line,” Gallagher said. “We recognize that in order to scale up the operation and sell more boats that we need to build the company culture and make sure we are hiring the right people.”

According to the Holland Sentinel, Grand Craft was founded in 1979 by Steve Northuis and Chris Smith, grandson of Christopher Columbus Smith — the founder of Chris-Craft. The company had several owners and actually ceased production in 2009, a year after a glowing profile in Forbes in which the magazine reported the company was in negotiations with Abu Dhabi’s royal family to build a fleet of at least 100 boats.

The company was purchased in 2010 by Jeff Cavanagh, owner of a nearby boat service and restoration company, and began manufacturing the prototype of its sport powerboat in 2016. But in recent years, the company had only been making about one or two boats a year and had just two dedicated employees.

In February, Gallagher cold-called Cavanagh about selling the business. Less than a month later he and Rose owned it. Their plan all along was to move the company to Wisconsin since the Chicago couple had a second home in Lake Geneva and knew the landscape and culture of the area.