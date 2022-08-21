Watch now: As 2 cheesemakers expand, a Wisconsin village loses its biggest employer

BELMONT — Economics aren’t typically given much of a thought when Muenster oozes out the sides of a grilled cheese sandwich or when an order of deep fried cheese curds satisfies a craving.

Order a Limburger cheese sandwich on rye with mustard and onion from Baumgartner’s Cheese Store and Tavern in Monroe and the first reaction is rarely an inquiry about the $4 price tag or the investment needed by Chalet Cheese Co-op to produce the pungent and often maligned Wisconsin delicacy.

But business decisions surrounding cheese have become front and center in recent weeks. Most of it positive, like a $6 million expansion underway at Decatur Dairy west of Brodhead and the news that Fitchburg-based Emmi Roth USA has broken ground on a 134,000-square-foot facility on Stoughton’s northeast side that will be home to the company’s new corporate headquarters and serve as a cheese conversion facility.

Meanwhile, folks in Belmont are trying to be optimistic after Saputo cheese announced this month that it will close its goat cheese plant and move production 66 miles north to its Reedsburg facility. The move at Lafayette County’s largest private employer will result in the loss of more than 200 jobs in this village of 986 people who are hoping the facility at the corner of East Platteville Avenue and South Penn Street will be attractive to perhaps another cheesemaker or some other manufacturer.

“The big key is the building. There’s a lot of tax dollars there. If that building sits empty,” said Dave Spensley, a longtime village resident and business leader, his voice trailing off. “They’re a big company. That’s why it’s hard to make opinions about why they’re doing it because we don’t know all of the nuts and bolts in a company like that.”

Saputo, based in Montreal, Canada, said in its Aug. 3 announcement that it wants to increase its production of goat cheese. To do that, the company first will invest $45 million to convert its mozzarella plant in Reedsburg into a goat cheese plant with mozzarella production moved to other U.S. facilities. After the conversion, the Belmont plant, which is largely landlocked, would be shuttered with employees provided “financial support including severance,” the company said. The moves, are scheduled to begin next spring and be completed in 2024.

“It’s obviously devastating,” said Abby Haas, Lafayette County’s economic development director. “The plant is super impactful to the community. The last thing we want is for that plant to sit empty.”

What is now the Saputo plant was known for years as Jenny Brothers, a producer of traditional Wisconsin cheeses. But in the late 1980s the facility was purchased by Arnaud Solandt and renamed Montchevre. The company grew over the years to become one of the largest producers of goat cheese in the country but was purchased in 2017 by Saputo for $265 million when Montchevre had annual revenues of $150 million.

Belmont is in the heart of Wisconsin’s Driftless Region, home to the state’s first Capitol and somewhat of a commuter village for those working in Platteville and even Dubuque, Iowa. The village is home to Nodolf Lumber, a school district with only around 200 students and the Pecatonica State Trail that draws scores of ATV and UTV riders to the region each weekend.

Also here is Lactalis USA, a French company that in 1981 purchased the former Belmont America cheese plant for the production of rounds of President brand brie made with cow’s milk.

Lee McCarville has for the past 15 years owned McCarville’s My Turn Pub on the first floor of an 1890s building in Belmont’s downtown. The windows of the tavern, where the specials can include tacos, baked chicken and goulash, provide views of two murals on a building across the street. One celebrates the village’s history, the other, painted just a few months ago by nationally acclaimed artist Erik T. Burke, is an ode to Wisconsin native Les Paul, the musician and guitar maker who grew up in Waukesha.

McCarville, who also sells chunks of locally made cheese from a cooler at the end of his bar, is hopeful that those who may lose their jobs at Saputo will remain in the area and find work at other businesses, all of which are clamoring for help.

“There’s all kind of jobs in this community. Every business in town is looking for help,” said McCarville. “But if some people leave town, yeah, we’re going to lose revenue. It’s going to affect everybody.”

Wisconsin’s 1,200 licensed cheesemakers produce 25% of the country’s cheese and in 2021 made 3.5 billion pounds, more than any other state. And while cheddar and mozzarella production account for a big portion of the annual total, 877 million pounds was considered specialty cheese, like that produced at both plants in Belmont and at Decatur Dairy, located in eastern Green County.

The specialty cheese sector, which can include aged and banded cheddars, blues, alpine styles, Goudas, fetas and fresh balls of mozzarella, has exploded over the past 20 years and continues to grow.

Decatur Dairy, a company founded in the 1940s, has become one of the leaders, thanks to Steve Stettler, a four-time graduate of the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker program and who is certified in six different cheeses.

On Tuesday, community members and cheese industry leaders gathered at Stettler’s dairy for a groundbreaking that will mean more blocks of Havarti and Butterkase, logs of Farmers cheese sprinkled with leaves of basil and bags of Muenster cheese curds that took first place in March at the World Championship Cheese Contest. In the early 1970s the plant was making around 5,000 pounds of cheese a day. Today, the plant cranks out nearly 70,000 pounds a day, which includes a cheese spread that contains both Swiss and Colby.

“It’s kind of crazy how we’ve expanded and grown over the years,” said Stettler. “We do so many different products that this (expansion) will give us space to use advanced technology.”

The 24,000-square-foot addition received a $50,000 grant from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison, and a program designed to drive growth in the dairy industry in five Midwestern states. But the expansion at Decatur will do more than increase production, improve efficiencies and provide more warehouse space at the cheese plant located on a ridge surrounded by cornfields along Highway F.

Under a rare agreement, the dairy and co-op have formed a joint company, Decatur Cheese Plant, in which the more than 70 farmers of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are paying for half of the expansion project. Those same farmers will also have a guaranteed market for their milk for the next 20 years, something relatively unheard of in the volatile dairy industry.

“This is about the future. I know of no other (agreement like this) in the state or even in the nation, but (the industry) has changed and evolved and we feel pretty confident about this,” said Steve Carpenter, president of the farmers co-op. “We both have a vision to want to be successful and this secures our members a place to ship our milk.”