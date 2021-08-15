Watch now: An $11 million upgrade to a downsized Heidel House Hotel

The investment has included replacing 60% of the roof, $1 million in kitchen and restaurant upgrades while another $1 million was spent on painting the hotel’s interior.

The tennis courts have been removed, Evensong Spa located across the street has been sold to a new owner and will open Sept. 1 while the number of rooms in the hotel have been reduced to 115 after four buildings were removed and part of a fifth was razed. The demolition included the Grey Rock mansion, which for years had been home to a popular restaurant of the same name.

The beach has been converted to grass for wedding ceremonies, the Escapade tour boat has an independent operator and a public pier is being actively promoted to welcome boaters to use the hotel’s two restaurants and bars. Klain has also sold off lots, reducing the amount of lake footage for the resort to about 900 feet from 1,200 feet.

“Rehabs are always more expensive,” Klain said. “We probably could have spent another $3 million, but we had a vision of what we wanted. We have some great partners in this project and they did not want to do anything on the cheap.”