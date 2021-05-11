Watch now: A tavern hits the road and adds to the Old World Wisconsin collection

OLD ASHIPPUN -- The Wittnebel family is accustomed to gatherings here but never like this.
There were the usual donuts, homemade cookies and even a plate of cheese and sausage.
But unlike other family get-togethers, this one featured an escort to the county line by the Ashippun Fire Department, a balloon release and bottles of A&W Root Beer (it was too early for a beer) affixed with cards bearing a green "W" and the words "One for the Road."
Wittnebel's Tavern, a fixture here since 1906, was moved Tuesday 27 miles to south to Old World Wisconsin. The tavern, separated into three pieces, each with its own trailer, rolled down Highway 67 through Oconomowoc, over the Bark River and through Dousman before it wound through the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, over the Ice Age Trail and into the state's premier historic site that opened in 1976.
This is where the tavern will not only be restored to its 1930s look and be preserved for generations to come, but will once again serve as a gathering place. Only it will be located between a new brewery and the round Clausing Barn and be part of an interactive and immersive brewing exhibit under construction at the state historic site just south of Eagle.
"To get to this day is quite exciting for our family to know that this space that we grew up in will live on in another environment," said Barb Lund, whose grandparents, Frank and Fanny Wittnebel, founded the tavern. "We're grateful. Who could have predicted this. Certainly not my parents. Certainly not my grandparents. This will live on for many, many more years."
The front and back bar, a wooden walk-in beer cooler with a single tap handle and 10 bar stools were removed from the tavern in 2017 after being donated by the Wittnebel family to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The tavern building was purchased from the family in 2018 by the Wisconsin Historical Real Estate Foundation so the structure could be part of the $5.5 million Brewing Experience project that includes a building with large bay windows that provide views to the west, a small bar and two massive fireplaces where kettles of beer will be brewed over flames using traditional recipes. The Experience will also offer up demonstrations, tastings, a beer garden and a farm plot where visitors can see how grains and hops are grown.
The brewing operation is scheduled for completion by this fall while the tavern won't likely be completed until late 2022. There are also plans for a new visitor center, tram station and improved parking, said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin's site director. Tuesday marked the first time since Caldwell Farmers Club Hall was moved to the site in the mid 1990s that Old World Wisconsin has received a historic structure.
"It's quite a high point for us," Freas said, as he stood near the tavern's roof, its green metal gutters still attached. "We're excited now to get it put back together on its new foundation"
The foundation should be completed by June, at which point Findorff Construction, which over the last month worked to disassembled the building, will be brought back in to stack the pieces of the tavern back to its original form. The interior will likely take months to complete, Freas said. Ground was broken in late 2020 for the Brewing Experience building.
Getting the tavern from southern Dodge County to Old World Wisconsin was a massive production that included the Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Transportation, Findorff, and Heritage Movers, a Grant County company that specializes in moving buildings. The route stuck to Highway 67 but took took the bypass around much of Oconomowoc. The caravan stalled traffic at times, brought people out on to their front porches and on two lane stretches of road, forced on-coming traffic to move onto the shoulder of the roadway to allow the sections to pass.
A few trees were removed in the entrance drive to Old World Wisconsin but even then, the roof barely squeezed through, narrowly missing other trees and a split rail fence. The trip for the first floor and the roof took about 95 minutes with speeds varying from 10 mph to 35 mph. The second floor was brought later in the day.
"There was some tight curves to navigate," said B.J. Bowen, Findorff's group manager of special projects. "But it's in good condition and in a spot now where it can go back together."
But unlike some bar's that have evolved over the years, Wittnebel's Tavern has been like its own time capsule, and that's what drew the attention of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Lund's parents operated the bar from the 1940s to 1987, but over the last 30 years the tavern spaces had been used only for the occasional family gathering. Lund was on hand in 2017 when the fixtures were removed from the bar and shipped off to storage. On Tuesday, she was appreciative that change had not come to the family establishment.
"This bar remained the same as it was and in the end that was the gift. That was the appeal, that nothing had happened to it in years," Lund said. "As it is in pieces, it is not the way we knew it but it will become something new and something we can look back on an say this was our past."