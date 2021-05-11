Watch now: A tavern hits the road and adds to the Old World Wisconsin collection

OLD ASHIPPUN -- The Wittnebel family is accustomed to gatherings here but never like this.

There were the usual donuts, homemade cookies and even a plate of cheese and sausage.

But unlike other family get-togethers, this one featured an escort to the county line by the Ashippun Fire Department, a balloon release and bottles of A&W Root Beer (it was too early for a beer) affixed with cards bearing a green "W" and the words "One for the Road."

Wittnebel's Tavern, a fixture here since 1906, was moved Tuesday 27 miles to south to Old World Wisconsin. The tavern, separated into three pieces, each with its own trailer, rolled down Highway 67 through Oconomowoc, over the Bark River and through Dousman before it wound through the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, over the Ice Age Trail and into the state's premier historic site that opened in 1976.

This is where the tavern will not only be restored to its 1930s look and be preserved for generations to come, but will once again serve as a gathering place. Only it will be located between a new brewery and the round Clausing Barn and be part of an interactive and immersive brewing exhibit under construction at the state historic site just south of Eagle.