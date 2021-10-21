Watch now: A Target store with two levels and swarms of college students opens on State Street

"There's been a lot of change in the downtown," Kenney said. "We're missing the downtown workers."

As for the new Target store, it's the first of its kind in the state and employs 55 people, most of whom live in or near the downtown, according to Sydney Kroska, the store's manager.

Dane County is home to five other Target stores, three in Madison and one each in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie. All are over 100,000 square-feet. The State Street store, one of about 200 small format stores by the Minneapolis-based retailer, comes in at 15,000-square-feet and is on two floors.

"It's incredibly different in assortment, in replenishment, I mean every thing is different," Kroska said. "Our guests are different so we pivot to whatever they need."

The first level is filled with health and beauty products, laundry detergent, cold beverages and eight self checkout stations and three staffed checkout counters. The lower level is accessed by either two elevators or a staircase in the center of the store and is filled with groceries, calculators, printer ink cartridges, wall hanging supplies, rice cookers, board games, soccer balls and household goods.