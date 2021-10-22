Watch now: A Target store with 2 levels and swarms of college students opens on State Street

The acclimation process didn't take long for the young shoppers at State Street's newest retailer.

Gen Zs are well-versed with the aisles that make up a Target store. Only this one is drastically smaller, has two levels of shopping, and is situated not among rows of strip malls and shopping centers but between City Bar and Urban Outfitters. State Street Brats is across the street.

More important, the store is surrounded by student housing and has quickly become a convenient supply depot.

That means trips to Target stores at Hilldale or at Junction and Lien roads will be less frequent and could keep more shopping dollars Downtown. At least that's the hope of Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District and a cheerleader for all things retail in the city's Downtown.

The store, with a robust grocery department, is likely to siphon business away from locally owned Fresh Madison Market a few blocks away on University Avenue and to a lesser degree Capitol Centre market at North Broom and Mifflin streets.

But Kenney believes the new Target, which opened Tuesday, will benefit other surrounding businesses and likely have the biggest negative impact on other national retailers on the street like 7-Eleven and Walgreens.