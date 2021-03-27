Watch now: A Paoli tanning company is women owned, women operated and all natural

“The cleaning process is intense, and messy and critical,” Dockery, 51, said. “And when it’s wet it’s really heavy and your shoulders are on fire. And that’s what I love.”

The trio, all farmers themselves, have combined their talents to create one of the few natural tannery businesses in the country that specializes in sheep. They also do goat, alpaca and rabbit and are looking into expanding their species but for now most of their business is in sheep hides.

The business is actually divided into two sectors. Farmers can pay $75 to have hides tanned, which accounts for 95% of the tannery’s revenue, and then keep the hides for themselves or sell them to their own customers.

The tannery also collects hides from farmers and meat processing facilities that would have otherwise discarded them. Those hides are sold on the Driftless Traditional Tannery website. Prices for hides typically range from $250 to $350 while goatskin drums range from $180 to $200. The tannery is also hoping to work with artisans and seamstresses to create other products from the hides, which make up about 10% of the weight of an animal.