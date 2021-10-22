Watch now: A new Dane County golf course, unusual greens and only 13 holes for time-starved golfers

TOWN OF MIDDLETON — A round of golf here is a bit out of the norm.

First off, there are no designated tee boxes. Golfers choose their spot. For some it might be 120 yards to the hole, but others may prefer a shorter shot, say from 70 yards out.

The fourth hole has a sand trap in the middle of the green. Over on the the seventh hole there’s a large swale that creates two plateaus of putting surface. And at times, the flag can be planted firmly in the middle of the basin’s bowl.

And instead of nine or 18 holes, this course offers up 13 holes, 12 of which are par 3s. The remaining hole is a par 4.

Pioneer Pointe isn’t designed for the traditional golf experience, but that’s precisely the reason Jeff and Kyle Haen are confident in their $10 million project along Mineral Point Road.

The father and son duo have transformed what had been the 18-hole Tumbledown Trails Golf Club into what is called in golf circles a “short course.” That means it can be played in less time than traditional courses, uses less land and can be a welcoming option for golfers regardless of their age and skill level. A typical $29 round can take between two hours and two hours, 15 minutes.