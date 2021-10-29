Watch now: A fish monger realizes his dream as seafood comes to Monroe Street

Jim Berke's first gig was at the fish and meat counter at Eataly Chicago, an Italian market on East Ohio Street in the city's downtown. But after about six months he took a retail position with Wabash Seafood, one of the city's most well-established fish wholesaling companies. That's where Berke immersed himself in the seafood culture and became schooled in the nuances of the industry after Wabash created a retail shop.

"It hasn't been that long but the people that I worked with at Wabash, they were fountains of knowledge," Berke said. "They had no problem teaching me the technical skills … but also vendor relationships."

But when the pandemic came crashing down, Berke lost his job and retreated from Chicago with his family to their home on 25 acres between Mount Horeb and New Glarus. His wife works for a Chicago-based public relations firm and they have five adult children from previous marriages. The seafood shop is a combination of Berke's last name and his mother-in law's maiden name.