Watch now: A dramatic vision and possible major changes for West Towne Mall

The changes over the past few years have been abrupt and startling at West Towne Mall.
The 111,000-square-foot former Sears store is home to a Total Wine & More, Dave & Busters and, soon, Hobby Lobby. The former Sears Automotive Center will be demolished later this year for the construction of a Portillo’s restaurant, and the former Toys R Us has been transformed into an Urban Air Adventure Park. The 144,000-square-foot Boston Store building has been removed to make way for an 85,000-square-foot, high-end Von Maur department store scheduled to open in 2022.
On top of all of the disruption and construction, the owner of the mall, Tennessee-based CBL Properties, filed last summer for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to restructure its debt and remain viable in the era of Amazon and other internet options, downsizing by national retailers and consumers' rapidly evolving shopping habits.
But there is a grand vision for the vast property that would make the recent changes pale by comparison.
A nearly 172-acre swath of land, much of it West Towne, could someday be a mix of housing, office buildings, bike paths, sidewalks and parks, all adjacent to a bus rapid transit line. Acres of surface parking would largely vanish, and Odana Road could be extended due west and dissect the mall to help improve access and create more of a town feel to the property. One phase envisions the removal of the center of the mall and replacing it with a park.
“With the contraction that’s going on with retail, it’s only really been accelerated by COVID,” said Ben Zellers, a city of Madison planner who specializes in growth scenario modeling and neighborhood and comprehensive planning. “Making sure there are new possible uses for some of these areas in the future so that they can adapt to change is very important for the future of the city and the future of some of these areas within the city.”
For now these are just ideas. There are no proposals from developers or from CBL. But during the past year, Zellers and other planners, with input from property and business owners, community groups, residents and elected officials, have been taking part in a series of meetings designed to look forward and dream about the possibilities.
The West Towne vision is part of the Odana Area Plan, covering 1,000 acres of land bounded by the Beltline, Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road. It includes University Research Park, Westgate Mall, Whitney Square Shopping Center and the adjacent property that includes the vacant former Copps grocery store. Odana Road between Whitney Way and Gammon Road is also being eyed for more housing, better organized retail and more walking and biking opportunities amid the car lots.
On the other side of the city, officials are working on the Greater East Towne Area Plan. It encompasses about 820 acres, generally bounded by a Wisconsin & Southern rail line on the south, Interstate 39-90-94 on the east, East Washington Avenue on the north and North Stoughton Road on the west. Like the Odana Area, it’s dominated by large nodes of single-use, auto-oriented retail and some office development.
“An important component of CBL’s strategy is to diversify the mix of uses available at our centers,” the company, which owns both West Towne and East Towne, said in a statement. “We are committed to the long-term growth and viability of West Towne Mall and the surrounding area, and look forward to working with the city and other partners to position the property for future success.”
No renderings of what the Greater East Towne Area Plan could look like have been released, but plans for West Towne were recently made public. The city’s Plan Commission will be presented updates at its meeting on March 8, with final approvals for the plans that will serve as a road map for development going to the City Council later this year. The Odana and East Towne plans were spurred by the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan, which showed both areas needed to be better connected to their surrounding neighborhoods and have large swaths of open space ideal for redevelopment.
Meetings began early last year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and then switched to online meetings that have drawn hundreds of people to the table.
“The beauty of this plan is that we’re not forcing redevelopment,” said Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, who represents a large part of the Odana Area Plan’s boundaries. “The city is going to be providing the framework and the vision to encourage redevelopment.”
Some of that is already underway within the Odana Area. The demolition of Westgate Mall is set to begin next month to make way for a more than $100 million housing project, while, down the street, the 250-acre University Research Park is teaming with the Mandel Group, of Milwaukee, on an ambitious, multi-phase project with 400,000 square feet of new construction that goes well beyond research facilities. It would include housing, a hotel, lab/office space, a food hall, climbing gym and parking in an effort to create a more diverse urban environment.
At West Towne Mall, which opened in 1970, the potential changes are broken down into four phases that could take decades to become reality:
- The first phase would add more developed streets to the property along with buildings for offices and housing.
- The second phase would extend Odana Road through the mall so it could connect with D’Onofrio Drive and ultimately High Point Road.
- The third phase increases the housing and office density.
- The fourth phase would remove large portions of the existing mall to create a park and more housing and offices near the Beltline and Gammon Road.
Dan McAuliffe, a city planner, was part of a breakout group during a meeting last month. He reported that people in his group were encouraged by the focus on a mix of uses and the fact that the redeveloped areas within the plan could have more of a downtown feel but that not every building would have to be mixed-use in design.
New streets and bike paths would improve traffic flow, but some had concerns about building heights, a need for more park space and affordability.
“As much as (affordability) is one of our priorities, it is acknowledged that there is a challenge with construction prices just continuing to rise,” McAuliffe said. “How do we ensure that there is affordability moving forward?”
One of the key anchors of the area with the addition of more housing will be a grocery store. Metcalfe’s Market established itself on the property in 2012 when it purchased the former Cub Foods store. At the time, Tim Metcalfe, the company’s president and co-owner, made the move because of the store’s availability, its location, demographics and the potential to build a commissary to make deli and other food items for his stores at Hilldale and in Wauwatosa.
Metcalfe said COVID-19 has accelerated the push for retail centers to evolve and change, something he has seen first hand, but on a smaller scale at Hilldale. Prior to major renovations over the past 15 years that included more retail, the addition of housing, streets, public spaces and parking garages, the shopping center was an aging indoor mall with large open spaces for surface parking lots.
“West Towne has always been a vibrant, working mall, and now we’re turning the corner,” Metcalfe said. “I’m really happy and excited that the city planning department and the people at West Towne are actually being proactive on the vision for this regional mall and how it fits in our community. It’s exciting for the West Side of Madison.”