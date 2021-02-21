Watch now: A dramatic vision and possible major changes for West Towne Mall

“With the contraction that’s going on with retail, it’s only really been accelerated by COVID,” said Ben Zellers, a city of Madison planner who specializes in growth scenario modeling and neighborhood and comprehensive planning. “Making sure there are new possible uses for some of these areas in the future so that they can adapt to change is very important for the future of the city and the future of some of these areas within the city.”

For now these are just ideas. There are no proposals from developers or from CBL. But during the past year, Zellers and other planners, with input from property and business owners, community groups, residents and elected officials, have been taking part in a series of meetings designed to look forward and dream about the possibilities.

The West Towne vision is part of the Odana Area Plan, covering 1,000 acres of land bounded by the Beltline, Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road. It includes University Research Park, Westgate Mall, Whitney Square Shopping Center and the adjacent property that includes the vacant former Copps grocery store. Odana Road between Whitney Way and Gammon Road is also being eyed for more housing, better organized retail and more walking and biking opportunities amid the car lots.