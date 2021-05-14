Watch now: A controlled burn of a house by Middleton Fire District

A massive plume of smoke that could be seen for miles Thursday evening was from a training exercise for the Middleton Fire District.
The District burned a home at the corner of Mineral Point and South Point roads on Madison's Far West Side.
The District has 120 paid-per-call and paid-per-training firefighters, rehab technicians and fire corps personnel and serves the city of Middleton, town of Middleton, and parts of the Towns of Springfield and Westport.
Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
Barry Adams covers regional and business news for the Wisconsin State Journal.
