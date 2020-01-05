Warehouse owner saddled with thousands of unwanted CDs after Murfie shuts down

Hundreds of cardboard boxes are stacked on pallets in a fluorescent-lit warehouse space off the Beltline. Each contains hundreds of used compact discs — studio albums by Janet Jackson and U2, audiobooks like Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” obscure software programs from the 1990s, and gems such as “Let’s Go Bowling: Music to Bowl By.”
Duane Steinhauer, co-owner of the warehouse, doesn’t know what to do with the CDs. In fact, he isn’t sure where they came from in the first place.
About two years ago, Murfie — the Madison-based secondhand CD and music-streaming service that unexpectedly dissolved in November — began leasing a room in Steinhauer’s warehouse for storage. But after a couple of months, he said, the company stopped paying rent.
“They wanted to rent some more space, but they hadn’t paid the rent for the first space, so I said, ‘No, I’d rather not.’ A month later, we still hadn’t collected any rent, so we tried getting a hold of them, and we were told that the person we had been dealing with had been fired,” he said.
Steinhauer’s subsequent attempts to follow up with Murfie didn’t go anywhere.
“It appeared that nobody else at the company knew they had rented space from us, or that they even had anything in our building,” he said. “We asked, ‘What do you want to do with this stuff?’ And they said, ‘What stuff?’ We quit trying to talk to them because they had no idea what was here, and they didn’t want to come and look.”
In November, Steinhauer read news reports about the company’s demise and realized the discs had been effectively abandoned. There was nobody left to call.
Requests for comment were not returned by WISC Partners, a local capital fund that was invested in Murfie before it dissolved.
Murfie was founded in 2011 as a subscription-based service that allowed members to digitize CDs and vinyl albums and sell, swap or stream them from the cloud — where photos, videos and music files live online.
The service appealed to fidelity-worshiping audiophiles and record collectors who preferred to own the music they listened to online. It also served as an alternative to streaming giants Apple Music and Spotify, a platform for artists to distribute music, and a custodian for record collectors who didn’t have enough space themselves.
However, the concept “never really caught traction,” according to Preston Austin, who co-founded the company with fellow entrepreneur Matt Younkle. Neither of the founders has been directly involved with Murfie since 2016.
“We didn’t have the explosive growth we thought there was potential for,” Austin told the Wisconsin State Journal after the company folded. “It was an inventory-bound online store, and buying a lot of inventory is expensive if you want to cover the 300,000 most popular CDs. We just didn’t have enough inventory, so too much of the search traffic was lost.”
In November, customers were informed via email that the company had “ceased operations” and the “senior debt holders of the company will determine the process by which you may retrieve any physical media that you may have stored on Murfie.”
There is no indication that the CDs in Steinhauer’s possession are the property of Murfie’s customers. The company had a separate facility in Middleton where it stored more than 750,000 records, and last month it provided customers a brief window to fill out an online form in order to pay to get their property back.
“We have no reason to believe that they would have taken care of people’s personal property in this regard,” Steinhauer said.
But he doesn’t know for sure. Many of the boxes have “eBay” handwritten on the side, leading him to speculate that perhaps Murfie had purchased the CDs in bulk.
Steinhauer wasn’t seeking sympathy for his situation, but he admitted it’s become kind of a headache. As a landlord with multiple commercial and residential properties around Madison, he doesn’t have time for a big cleanup project.
He’s also still owed about $5,000 in back rent. He considering selling the discs for cheap to make some of that back, or eating the cost and simply giving the discs away. He may wait for nice weather in the spring to host such an event, but time is a factor because prospective renters are waiting to lease the warehouse space.
He’s sure the CD collection would be a treasure trove in somebody’s eyes, but if he can’t sell or give them away, he’s “eventually going to take them to the dump,” he said. “I just want them gone.”
