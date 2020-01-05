Warehouse owner saddled with thousands of unwanted CDs after Murfie shuts down

Hundreds of cardboard boxes are stacked on pallets in a fluorescent-lit warehouse space off the Beltline. Each contains hundreds of used compact discs — studio albums by Janet Jackson and U2, audiobooks like Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” obscure software programs from the 1990s, and gems such as “Let’s Go Bowling: Music to Bowl By.”

Duane Steinhauer, co-owner of the warehouse, doesn’t know what to do with the CDs. In fact, he isn’t sure where they came from in the first place.

About two years ago, Murfie — the Madison-based secondhand CD and music-streaming service that unexpectedly dissolved in November — began leasing a room in Steinhauer’s warehouse for storage. But after a couple of months, he said, the company stopped paying rent.

“They wanted to rent some more space, but they hadn’t paid the rent for the first space, so I said, ‘No, I’d rather not.’ A month later, we still hadn’t collected any rent, so we tried getting a hold of them, and we were told that the person we had been dealing with had been fired,” he said.

Steinhauer’s subsequent attempts to follow up with Murfie didn’t go anywhere.