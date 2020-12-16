Von Maur project set to resume at West Towne Mall

Finally, some good news for the battered retail sector.

Work designed to make way for a high-end department store at West Towne Mall is scheduled to resume before the first of the year.

Tennessee-based CBL Properties, owner of the mall, said Wednesday that the demolition of a two story, 144,000-square-foot building, for years was home to a Boston Store, will resume later this month to make way for the construction of a one-story, 85,000-square-foot Von Maur store.

Deconstruction work had started earlier this year but was halted due to COVID-19. In November, CBL filed for bankruptcy protection so it could recapitalize and restructure parts of its debt.

“Despite delays caused by the pandemic, we are looking forward to making progress on this and the many other projects in our redevelopment pipeline as we position our properties for future growth and success," said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL Properties' CEO. “Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers with their unparalleled selection of brands and outstanding customer service. The new store will complement the upscale mix already available at West Towne Mall.”