Von Maur project set to resume at West Towne Mall

Finally, some good news for the battered retail sector.
Work designed to make way for a high-end department store at West Towne Mall is scheduled to resume before the first of the year.
Tennessee-based CBL Properties, owner of the mall, said Wednesday that the demolition of a two story, 144,000-square-foot building, for years was home to a Boston Store, will resume later this month to make way for the construction of a one-story, 85,000-square-foot Von Maur store.
Deconstruction work had started earlier this year but was halted due to COVID-19. In November, CBL filed for bankruptcy protection so it could recapitalize and restructure parts of its debt.
“Despite delays caused by the pandemic, we are looking forward to making progress on this and the many other projects in our redevelopment pipeline as we position our properties for future growth and success," said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL Properties' CEO. “Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers with their unparalleled selection of brands and outstanding customer service. The new store will complement the upscale mix already available at West Towne Mall.”
Von Maur, based in Davenport, Iowa, and West Towne officials announced in October 2019 that the Boston Store would be removed to make way for the Von Maur. Construction was scheduled to begin this past summer with the store opening in fall 2021. The opening is now set for fall 2022. The store, scheduled to have 120 employees, will become the second store in Wisconsin for the Davenport, Iowa,-based retailer.
"It just came down to the business disruptions," Jessica Stoltz, a spokeswoman for Von Maur said in July.
The project is a bright spot for West Towne which has seen several major retailers exit the mall in the past few years. Boston Store closed in 2018 when its parent companies filed for bankruptcy. Toys R Us closed in the summer of 2018, but the 48,000-square-foot space was concerted to an Urban Air Adventure Park. The 111,000-squarefoot Sears store at was downsized to 56,000 square feet to make way for a 31,000-squarefoot Dave & Buster's and a 23,146-square-foot Total Wine & More, which both opened in spring 2018 but the Sears stores later closed and remains vacant.
West Towne also lost the Apple Store in 2017 when the high-traffic retailer moved to a larger store on the southern end of Hilldale Shopping Center while a nearby Shopko store also closed after the Green Bay retailer declared bankruptcy.
However, additions have included a nearby Lane Bryant, Ulta Beauty, Gruno's Diamonds and Nordstrom Rack. A major addition expected to draw major traffic to the property will also come in 2021. Portillo's restaurant announced this month that it would construct a $3 million, 7,800-square-foot building on the site of the former Sears Automotive Center. The facility would include three lanes of drive-through. The company opened a restaurant at East Towne in 2019. And in October, the welcomed its first-ever home-remodeling tenant when Bath Planet of Madison opened a showroom just off the food court.
Von Maur was founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport and has grown to 35 stores in 15 states. The company has more than 4,500 employees and estimated annual revenues of $1 billion. As early as 2006 Von Maur had been eyeing the Madison area when it considered sites at Greenway Station and West Towne in Madison and in the Milwaukee area. However it took another 10 years before the company broke ground on a 150,000-square-foot store at the The Corners of Brookfield, an upscale shopping center at Highway 18 and Interstate 94 that opened in 2017. In 2019 the company opened a 144,000-square-foot store in Roseville, Minnesota, and in July opened its third store in Michigan. The company has also expanded recently into New York, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
The Boston Store building at West Towne had been owned by Bon Ton but was purchased by CBL for $5.7 million.
