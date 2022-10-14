Von Maur opens and West Towne Mall gets a much needed boost

The Boston Store that once occupied West Towne Mall had two floors of merchandise covering 140,000-square-feet that made it one of the largest retailers in Madison.

But when it closed in 2018, it left a void here at the same time the now-closed Sears store was downsizing and the nearby Toy's R Us was in the midst of going out of business. The Apple store had bolted for Hilldale a year prior and in January 2019 Shopko, located across the parking lot from West Towne, would announce that it was shuttering its stores, leaving another glaring retail hole in the market.

Then the pandemic hit.

And while there are at least 11 empty store fronts and a few others operating with reduced hours at West Towne, the mall received a major boost this week when Von Maur opened the doors on its 85,000-square-foot store filled with high-end clothing, shoes, handbags and cosmetics.

The store, with 60 employees but in search of 19 more, quietly opened on Wednesday and by Friday afternoon the one-story business that sits on the same site as the former Boston Store was crawling with customers and providing hope for the mall that opened in 1970 and, like every other mall property in the country, is trying to re-imagine its future.

"Over the years, Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers, and we are thrilled to announce their addition to West Towne Mall," Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL Properties, owner of West Towne, said in a statement in 2019 when Von Maur made its announcement to build. "This new store will drive significant traffic to the property and illustrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the tenant mix."

Von Maur was founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport and has grown to 36 stores in 15 states. The company has more than 4,500 employees and estimated annual revenues of $1 billion.

In 2017, Von Maur entered Wisconsin for the first time when it opened a 150,000-square-foot store in The Corners of Brookfield, located at Highway 18 and Interstate 94. The Madison store was scheduled to open in fall 2021 but the pandemic forced the project to shut down until late 2020, which delayed the opening by a year.

The Madison store, with newly paved parking lot dotted with trees, also includes an entrance inside the mall where customers are greeted by a vast shoe department on the right and women's clothing on the left side of the main aisle. There are shelves filled with Coach handbags, display cases with Gucci and Tory Burch sunglasses, an expansive jewelry department filled with gold, silver and watches by Skagen and Michael Kors. The men's department is accented with a wooden canoe hung from the ceiling and a diverse clothing line that includes suits and ties, flannel shirts and Tommy Bahama bath robes. Need a shirt made in Italy for Bugatchi? It will set you back $179.

"We do have a higher-end quality of merchandise," said Samantha Mackling, the stores general manager who has been with the company for 11 years. "Service is our number one priority and I don't think you can find this level of service from anywhere else."

The opening of the Von Maur, which will compete head to head with Macy's and other high-end shops at Hilldale, is the latest addition to the mix of new entities in and around West Towne that includes a Dave & Busters, Total Wine and Hobby Lobby in the former Sears space. Urban Air Adventure Park is in the old Toys R Us building and the construction of a Portillo's restaurant was completed in 2021 on the site of the former Sears Automotive Center. Meanwhile there have been high-end additions in out-buildings like Gruno's Diamonds, Lane Bryant and Nordstrom Rack while work is underway to convert the former Shopko space into a Crunch Fitness.

And while Hilldale is expanding to the south and Madison Yards is recruiting retailers for its new development on the former Department of Transportation property at the corner of University Avenue and Segoe Road, the city of Madison in 2021 released a vision for a nearly 172-acre swath of land, much of it West Towne. The plan, part of the Odana Area Plan that covers 1,000 acres of land, envisions a mix of housing, office buildings, bike paths, sidewalks and parks, all adjacent to a bus rapid transit line.

Acres of surface parking would largely vanish, and Odana Road could be extended due west and dissect the mall to help improve access and create more of a town feel to the property. One phase envisions the removal of the center of the mall and replacing it with a park.

Retail would continue to be a part of the mall and Von Maur has doubled down on that concept with the opening of its new store at West Towne.

"This mall is in a great location that everyone can get to. It's easily accessible from the highway and other streets," said Mackling. "It brings life back into the mall."