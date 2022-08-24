Von Maur nears completion at West Towne Mall, hiring begins

A major addition to West Towne Mall is nearing completion and although an opening date has not yet been announced, staffing the store is underway.

Von Maur says it plans to open its high-end, 85,000-square-foot department store "this fall" and wants to hire 120 people.

According to job postings on the Davenport, Iowa-based company's website, the positions for what will be the company's second store in Wisconsin include alterations associate, cosmetic counter manager, sales associates in shoes and cosmetics, loss prevention and customer service desk associate.

The positions include full and part time, some are only for weekend work but no details on salary are included in the listings.

Exterior construction appears to be completed on the store that is located on the same site that for years was home to a two-story, 144,000-square-foot Boston Store. In 2018, the store's parent company, Bon-Ton Stores, with headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, closed 260 stores in 24 states. The closures included stores at East Towne and West Towne malls that combined employed about 200 people.

Demolition of the West Towne store started in early 2020 but was halted due to COVID-19 before resuming in December 2020, which delayed Von Maur's opening by a year.

The project is another bright spot for West Towne that saw a rash of departures beginning in 2017 including Sears, Toys R' Us, an Apple Store and a nearby Shopko. But in recent years the additions to the shopping center both inside the mall and on its out lots have included a Portillo's restaurant, Hobby Lobby, Urban Air Adventure Park, Dave & Buster's, Total Wine & More, Lane Bryant, Ulta Beauty, Gruno's Diamonds and Nordstrom Rack.

Von Maur was founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport and has grown to 35 stores in 15 states. The company has more than 4,500 employees and estimated annual revenues of $1 billion. As early as 2006 Von Maur had been eyeing the Madison area when it considered sites at Greenway Station and West Towne but opened its first Wisconsin store in 2017 at The Corners of Brookfield, a high-end shopping center in Waukesha County along Interstate 94.