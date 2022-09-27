Von Maur announces opening date for West Towne store

The opening of a high-end department store at West Towne Mall has been set.

Von Maur has announced that it will open the doors of its 85,000-square-foot store at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The opening will be preceded by a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting at the store's entrance inside the mall. The event will include a DJ, kids entertainment and chances to win gift cards.

The store will provide a big retail boost to the mall and the properties surrounding the shopping center. The Von Maur store was built on the site of a two-story, 144,000-square-foot former Boston Store that closed in 2018. Demolition of the building started in early 2020 but was halted due to COVID-19 before resuming in December 2020, which delayed Von Maur's opening by a year.

Other departures at the mall over the past five years have included Sears, the Apple store, Toy's R Us and the nearby Shopko store. But in recent years the additions to the shopping center both inside the mall and on its out lots have included a Portillo's restaurant, Hobby Lobby, Urban Air Adventure Park, Dave & Buster's, Total Wine & More, Lane Bryant, Ulta Beauty, Gruno's Diamonds and Nordstrom Rack.

Meanwhile, Crunch Fitness has announced that it plans to open an 80,000-square-foot facility in the former Shopko building at 7401 Mineral Point Road. Crunch Fitness, founded in 1989 in New York now has over 400 gyms in 34 states and worldwide but has not yet announced an opening date.

But the Von Maur will arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season and will be a boost for the mall that has at least 11 vacant retail and restaurant spaces, not counting the Spirit Halloween store that is occupying two spaces through the end of October. The Von Maur also has an exterior entrance that faces Kohl's, Best Buy, Metcalfe's Market and Barnes & Noble bookstore.

Founded in 1872 in downtown Davenport, Iowa, Von Maur has grown to 35 stores in 15 states and is known for its upscale stores. The company has more than 4,500 employees and estimated annual revenues of $1 billion. As early as 2006, Von Maur had been eyeing the Madison area when it considered sites at Greenway Station and West Towne but opened its first Wisconsin store in 2017 at The Corners of Brookfield, a high-end shopping center in Waukesha County along Interstate 94.