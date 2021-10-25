Vision mission: Madison nonprofit brings door-to-door eye exams to rural India

But one trip to India changed his approach. As he headed into the operating room to perform a lengthy retinal surgery that at most would restore just enough sight to let his patient walk with a cane in front of him, he saw around 50 patients in the waiting room. All were scheduled for cataract surgery, a staff member explained.

Four hours later, when he emerged from the operating room, the waiting room was empty. He asked after the missing patients, only to learn that every one of them had already finished surgery. They’d recover briefly at the clinic before heading home with their vision restored.

Such simple procedures had tremendous potential, Chandra realized. He returned to Madison eager to help more people get these basic services.

Fifty percent of blindness is caused by cataracts, said Rajpal, who can list off one statistic after another about vision problems. “Cataract surgery takes $25, the surgery is 20 minutes, and in less than 24 hours, that person can see again … If we do nothing else but treat cataracts, we're dealing with 50% of the blindness in the world.”