Paul Ivkovich, 49, of Middleton, started his Verona toy shop when he was young child.

His first two action figures were the famous Star Wars franchise protagonist and Jedi knight Luke Skywalker wearing X-Wing pilot attire and R5-D4, a droid that appeared in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” the first movie of the franchise, released in 1977. Ivkovich’s toy collection grew with him, and the small business owner would later realize he could sell said toys.

“My dad had the foresight to let me know that if I took care of (my toys) that someday they would be valuable,” Ivkovich said. “He was right. When I was in college in the ’90s, I attended my first toy show. I bought a table, I put out my toys, and I walked away from that show with several thousand dollars in my pocket.”

Both action figures now sit inside a display case at The Toys Of Our Lives, a vintage toy and collectibles store Ivkovich opened on Verona’s Main Street last fall.

He operates the shop with his daughter, who he said handles the business’ social media accounts and general online presence.

Foot traffic has so far been “fantastic,” said Ivkovich, adding that The Toys Of Our Lives has built up a steady roster of roughly 40 regulars. It helps that the health technology giant Epic Systems campus is down the road. Ivkovich offered he company’s 11,600 a discount upon opening. He said he guessed that tech workers might enjoy what he has to offer.

Customers come to the store at 103 S. Main St. to buy the shop’s merchandise, conduct trades or to sell their own collectibles.

Some even work with The Toys Of Our Lives on a consignment basis, Ivkovich said, in which sellers can display their products. They keep the majority of resulting profits, and the shop keeps the rest, Ivkovich said. The name of his shop is a loose reference to the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," which debuted in 1965.

The interior of the store is divided into decades, starting with the 1970s. Each section has shelves lined with toys, comics and other wares popularized during that decade, as well as a television playing nostalgic TV advertisements.

“I was born in the early ’70s, but the ’80s was really my generation,” Ivkovich said of his personal favorite section of his shop. “Star Wars toys and Transformers and G.I. Joe and SilverHawks and ThunderCats — so many great lines.”

Prices range from Pokémon card packs worth a few dollars to vintage vehicle pieces from G.I. Joe, an American military science fiction television series from the 1980s, retailing for a couple thousand.

Besides what customers bring in, inventory consists of Ivkovich’s own toy collection, as well as treasures he finds at antique malls, conventions and other toy stores, he said.

The business also hosts decade-themed trivia nights, he said, adding that the business has a Star Wars trivia night planned for May the fourth, pun intended.

When asked about plans to expand The Toys Of Our Lives, Ivkovich said he hopes to open locations in large metros like Las Vegas and San Diego.

“Collecting was a way for me to escape from the darker times of my life,” he said, adding that he finds joy in sharing his passion with customers, as well as helping those same customers reawaken their inner child.

Throwback photos: Vintage Christmas toy ads from the '20s through the '80s You can tell a lot about how American culture has changed in the last century by looking at what changed — and what didn't — in the toy ads that ran in the Wisconsin State Journal between Thanksgiving and Christmas. 1920s The earliest toy ads in this look through the archives reveal the limitations of both manufacturing and worldview of early 20th Century Americ… 1930s When the Great Depression struck the United States, toy advertisers turned to more practical gifts for children. Ads promoted value, sale pric… 1940s The practicality of the 1930s continued early in the 1940s, but the end of World War II (which gave rise to the "Baby Boom") and the arrival o… 1950s Christmas ads from the 1950s show a growing toy landscape, with more variants and higher complexity in toys than before. Note the ad for the 1… 1960s The space race is evident in some of the ads from the 1960s, with science-tool toys like microscopes and telescopes finding their way into Chr… 1970s Electronics began their slow ascent to the top of the gift-giving list in the 1970s, with calculators, televisions, cameras, watches and clock… 1980s Electronic entertainment continued its rise to dominance with the debut of the laser disc and video game systems like Atari. The next generati…