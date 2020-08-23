Verona company offers antimicrobial solution for playgrounds

Verona-based PLAYTEC has launched a line of non-toxic compounds to protect surfaces of indoor and outdoor recreational equipment and aquatic environments such as playgrounds and splash pads from bacteria and viruses.
COVID-19 was the “ignition switch” for Ron Romens, president of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) and PLAYTEC, to find a way to prevent the spread of germs on playgrounds, splash pads and inflatable aquatic products.
“When we got into this COVID thing and everything just kind of stopped, everybody put caution tape around their playgrounds. Everybody shut everything. Nobody could touch anything,” Romens said.
Romens was thinking about how to move forward when a friend put him in touch with a microbiologist who had been developing products for Dow for medical purposes. Romens began researching their antimicrobial products and worked with them to develop a line for the recreation industry. From there, he purchased the rights from SiShield in Atlanta to distribute the antimicrobial products as PLAYTEC.
Andy Berens, vice president of product sales and internal operations at CRS, said PLAYTEC is a union between CRS, a commercial supplier of recreational equipment, and the scientists and microbiologists who created the compounds.
The compounds used in the PLAYTEC products, RECRESOL and AQUSOL, are EPA-registered, and “that’s a big deal” as it means they have been tested, Berens said. He explained that the compound binds to any surface it is sprayed on and it won’t leach — it doesn’t run off, it doesn’t rub off. The compound carries a charge that attracts microorganisms to its spear-like structure where they are punctured.
“It’s a mechanical kill, not a chemical kill,” Berens said.
Disinfecting recreational equipment can be product- and labor-intensive. Berens said some CRS customers have been having to disinfect their equipment every four hours. PLAYTEC products last 60 days or more.
Beyond COVID-19, Romens expects RECRESOL and AQUSOL to still be valuable in the recreation industry as they also inhibit the growth and transfer of microorganisms that can cause mold, mildew, algae, fungi and more.
PLAYTEC was founded by Romens, Rich Wills and Tony Brennan. They currently contract hire for services but anticipate making two to four hires within the next six months.
CRS is headquartered in Verona with offices in Minneapolis, Omaha, Neb., and Kenilworth, N.J. They employee 31 people between all the offices. The company is a commercial supplier of 65 product lines of recreational equipment and structures; as well as providing design, planning, installation, and operation services. Its focus is on splash pads, playgrounds and water-based family entertainment centers.
Romens said earnings are between $10 million and $20 million. The company had been experiencing 15-percent growth each year but has seen a significant drop this year on the products side due to COVID-19. The project side of the business has fared better.
“On the project side of the business, where we are building municipal parks and those kind of things, we’ve actually seen about a 9% increase over last year. Communities are still moving forward with their construction projects and are building,” Romens said.
With a mission of “serious about fun,” CRS also wants to keep everyone safe. The safety solution side of the business began with lightning detection systems, grew to include water safety products and safety surfacing, and, now, the PLAYTEC products.
