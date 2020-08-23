Verona company offers antimicrobial solution for playgrounds

Verona-based PLAYTEC has launched a line of non-toxic compounds to protect surfaces of indoor and outdoor recreational equipment and aquatic environments such as playgrounds and splash pads from bacteria and viruses.

COVID-19 was the “ignition switch” for Ron Romens, president of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) and PLAYTEC, to find a way to prevent the spread of germs on playgrounds, splash pads and inflatable aquatic products.

“When we got into this COVID thing and everything just kind of stopped, everybody put caution tape around their playgrounds. Everybody shut everything. Nobody could touch anything,” Romens said.

Romens was thinking about how to move forward when a friend put him in touch with a microbiologist who had been developing products for Dow for medical purposes. Romens began researching their antimicrobial products and worked with them to develop a line for the recreation industry. From there, he purchased the rights from SiShield in Atlanta to distribute the antimicrobial products as PLAYTEC.

Andy Berens, vice president of product sales and internal operations at CRS, said PLAYTEC is a union between CRS, a commercial supplier of recreational equipment, and the scientists and microbiologists who created the compounds.