Verona-based athletic-wear startup WodBottom wants women to look and feel their strongest

With fun, colorful patterns and tongue-in-cheek inspirational messaging, Verona-based athletic-wear startup WodBottom makes clothing for women who want to feel their strongest.

Showcasing shorts for weightlifting that have "room for the butt and thighs," 5-year-old online retailer WodBottom is looking to grow, recently graduating from the incubator program gBETA, part of Gener8tor, and securing $250,000 in private investment.

Emily Ruyle, who founded the company with her husband Than Ruyle, said she wants women to feel good about their bodies and what they're wearing. She said she knows how easy it is for women to feel down about themselves, having spent most of her life covering her arms or legs for what she called "silly" reasons -- worrying whether her legs looked too big or if she wasn't tan enough.

Working out by weightlifting or doing CrossFit helped her body image through building confidence, and now WodBottom is making clothing for women demonstrating that same confidence.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"Part of our purpose and what we want to put out to the world is this bigger culture of body positivity and confidence to wear what you want to wear and feel good doing it," Ruyle said.