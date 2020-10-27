Van Hise Elementary temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case connected to childcare

Van Hise Elementary School, which was open in partnership with Wisconsin Youth Company to provide childcare for 15 students, is temporarily closed due to a confirmed cased of COVID-19 associated with the service.
The decision to close the childcare site was made and communicated to parents on Friday.
Wisconsin Youth Company executive director Rebecca Carlin was unable to confirm whether the case was connected to students or staff due to confidentiality guidelines and the small size of the group, but she expects the program and the building to reopen in two weeks.
The Madison School District worked with childcare providers, such as Wisconsin Youth Company, to provide childcare to families once the decision to conduct distance-only learning was made at the start of the school year.
"The goal was to have people who would typically work with this age group providing childcare at all of the programs in each of the elementary schools to give families a resource," Carlin said.
Wisconsin Youth Company provides childcare to 160 children across seven different sites and this COVID-19 case was the first in connection with their services, Carlin said. Their goal is to provide a safe place for children, of parents who cannot easily facilitate their education from home, to learn.
"People need access to safe and affordable childcare," Carlin said. "School staff are referring children who really need access, based on family situation, to that kind of care during the day."
Wisconsin Youth Company has provided childcare programs in Madison in partnership with the school district for decades. The pandemic ushered in a new eight-hour virtual school support program where children come into the building in small groups and work with one or two staff members on virtual school assignments.
Masks are required and health screenings as well as extra cleaning precautions are conducted. Social distancing is also implemented, in the program, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Lunch and snack are provided to the students along with time to play outside similar to a pre-pandemic school day, Carlin said, with new safety measures in place.
But the current high number COVID-19 cases within the community could lead to the virus making its way into these childcare settings, despite safety measures.
"I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that we might see some positive cases with the number of children we're working with," Carlin said. "MMSD nursing staff are doing the appropriate contact tracing and making decisions when people need to quarantine."
