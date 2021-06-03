UW Credit Union moves to arbitration for disputes, drawing ire from some of its members

UW Credit Union is moving to a model of forced arbitration to resolve disputes, a change that some members say was made quietly, with little time to opt out and in direct conflict with the democratic values of a member-owned financial cooperative.

The Madison-based credit union on May 3 sent a letter to its nearly 300,000 members informing them about its move to arbitration, a way to privately resolve grievances behind closed doors and outside the court system. Members would lose their right to sue, aside from filing in small claims court, unless they opt out of arbitration within the next 30 days. The deadline ends Wednesday.

But the credit union, according to members, gave just one way to communicate they weren't on board: dropping a letter in the mail.

Jake Schlachter, a UW Credit Union member, said the communications strategy seemed designed to draw as little attention to the change as possible and offer members an inconvenient way to respond in the Internet age. He noted many people don't have a printer at home or stamps on hand.

"If the credit union actually wants its members to know something, how can it do that?" he asked. "It can put information on the website, send an email or a note through the online banking portal. But no, it chose to send a single letter in the mail, the absolute minimum."