UW Credit Union moves to arbitration for disputes, drawing ire from some of its members

UW Credit Union is moving to a model of forced arbitration to resolve disputes, a change that some members say was made quietly, with little time to opt out and in direct conflict with the democratic values of a member-owned financial cooperative.
The Madison-based credit union on May 3 sent a letter to its nearly 300,000 members informing them about its move to arbitration, a way to privately resolve grievances behind closed doors and outside the court system. Members would lose their right to sue, aside from filing in small claims court, unless they opt out of arbitration within the next 30 days. The deadline ends Wednesday.
But the credit union, according to members, gave just one way to communicate they weren't on board: dropping a letter in the mail.
Jake Schlachter, a UW Credit Union member, said the communications strategy seemed designed to draw as little attention to the change as possible and offer members an inconvenient way to respond in the Internet age. He noted many people don't have a printer at home or stamps on hand.
"If the credit union actually wants its members to know something, how can it do that?" he asked. "It can put information on the website, send an email or a note through the online banking portal. But no, it chose to send a single letter in the mail, the absolute minimum."
Company spokesperson Anne Norman said members can also opt out by sending a message through the portal.
UW Credit Union CEO Paul Kundert was not made available for an interview Wednesday. A company statement cited the shifting legal landscape and frequency of unnecessary, avoidable and expensive class action lawsuits as reasons for the change and noted the credit union will cover the cost of arbitration.
Brett Thompson, president and CEO of Wisconsin Credit Union League, which represents 120 credit unions in the state, said frivolous legal threats are a growing trend afflicting credit unions in recent years. This has led many of them to move to arbitration, though he said he didn't have an estimate available.
"These suits are extremely costly to the credit union," he said. "The membership base is paying for that, so credit unions feel they're wasting their members’ money."
Schlachter and about two dozen others attempted to voice their concern at the credit union's annual meeting, which was held online last week. But they say they were muted from speaking and all but one of their questions submitted through the platform's chatbox went unanswered. Members left the meeting with the impression that Kundert would follow up with them about their concerns, which they said hasn't happened.
"I’ve sat through a lot of meetings and this was one of the most bizarre," said Heidi Wegleitner, a credit union member who represents parts of Downtown and the Near East Side on the Dane County Board. "These are important consumer rights."
UW Credit Union disputed members' characterizations of the meeting, saying Kundert and board chair Steve Rick "responded comprehensively" to questions raised in the chat. Kundert also supplied his email address and invited members to send more questions, which the credit union said he hasn't received.
Nearly 200 members signed a letter sent Wednesday asking the credit union to reverse its policy, or at the very least extend the window of time for people to opt out of it, Schlachter said. If that doesn't work, he said members will look to elect new individuals to serve on the credit union's Board of Directors.