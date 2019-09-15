Get involved

For information on how to join an Urban League of Greater Madison job training program, contact outreach specialist Kayla Richey-Choice at krichey-choice@ulgm.org.

Anyone interested can also visit the Urban League at 2222 S. Park St. or at the Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd.

For information on how to donate to or volunteer with the Urban League, visit ulgm.org or call 608-729-1200.