Updated: SSM Health fully reverses plan to end midwifery program

Jessica Vaughan, one of the four SSM midwives, shared a statement Wednesday from her team. “We are happy that the SSM Health administration is listening to the outcry from their true stakeholders, who are the patients and the community, and that they're realizing that they underestimated the value of comprehensive and individualized midwifery care within a complex medical system,” the statement began.

But patients — some facing fast-approaching open enrollment deadlines for health insurance — had questions about what the Tuesday announcement meant. In order to reassure patients, the midwives said, SSM would need to promptly clarify what the new model will look like, as patients face open enrollment deadlines as early as October 23.

Vaughan, who’s fielded questions from concerned patients since the announcement last week, called the Tuesday announcement a “non-answer” that left patients unsure of what the replacement would look like or when it would take effect.

“It's trying to reassure patients without giving them any concrete information,” Vaughan said.

“Does that mean that they will axe the program in March? That they’ll axe the program in June? That's not fair. Our patients need to have a commitment from SSM/Dean to continue full scope midwife care at SSM in the next week.”

