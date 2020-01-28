Update: City Plan Commission slows Amazon plans for delivery center on Milwaukee Street

“The packages will then be loaded into local delivery vehicles, which will include a combination of liveried Amazon delivery vehicles and personal automobiles driven by independent contractors,” according to plans submitted to the city by Aaron Falkosky of Quam Engineering on behalf of Leo Ritter & Co. of New York, which is planning to buy the property from Duren Income Trust of Madison.

Plans for the project show delivery vehicles entering the building along the north side and exiting along the south facade. Shipments would be received on the east side of the facility with hundreds of parking spots for Mercedes Benz Sprinter trucks located on the west side of the facility.

The project is just west of the U.S. Post Office and near Woodman’s Market and is close to Stoughton Road, which would provide vehicles quick access to Highway 30 and ultimately the interstate system to the east. In addition, it is adjacent to the Metro Transit East Transfer Point, which could help increase its pool of potential employees.

The Madison facility would be another presence in the city for Amazon and one of the latest in a growing number of facilities in Wisconsin for the online retailer.