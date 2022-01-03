'Untapped market': Wisconsin seeks to boost agricultural exports by nearly $1 billion

“There’s a lot of benefit there,” Digman said about the new export initiative. “But it’s not just going to help Shullsburg — we’re just a small part of that — it’s going to help, I think, a lot of the small cheesemakers. That is just going to make us stronger as a whole.”

Export data

Agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry in Wisconsin. In 2020, the state exported $3.37 billion worth of food, forestry and other agricultural products.

Between 2016 and 2020, the value of agricultural exports had generally held steady, with the five-year high coming in 2017 at $3.52 billion. Romanski said the international market has been hurt in recent years by the pandemic and trade disputes resulting in tariffs and retaliatory tariffs.

At $1.2 billion worth of products purchased in 2020, Canada is Wisconsin’s largest agricultural trading partner. It was followed by China at $274.7 million, Japan at $176.8 million, South Korea at $173.4 million, and Mexico at $169.8 million.

The goal of growing by 25% will be based on the year-end value of ag exports for 2021. By the end of September, exports were up about 18% year-to-date compared to 2020.