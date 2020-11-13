'Unprecedented' pace of COVID-19 drug development pushing Madison companies to expand

Spurred on by the push to end the COVID-19 pandemic, Catalent Biologics is rapidly expanding its Madison facilities and staff to account for increased production of substances used by various pharmaceutical companies around the world.

Catalent manufactures the drug substances — or active ingredients — which are used to make the final drug given to patients. Now, the company is working to combat COVID-19 by working with pharmaceutical companies developing treatments and vaccines.

“We’ve actually gotten to the point where we are significantly busier now than we were,” said Graham Brearley, general manager of the Madison facility.

In response to the uptick in production needs, Catalent accelerated its existing plans to open the new facilities.

The 60,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion to the facility and 40,000-square-foot warehouse are now on schedule to open halfway through next year.

Along with the facility expansion, the company plans to add about 150 more employees to its current staff of about 400 to support manufacturing and the work being done with companies developing solutions for the pandemic.