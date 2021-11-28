‘Unlocking their brilliance’: Madison nonprofit catalyzes next generation of CEOs

Madison-based Summit Credit Union also has worked with the nonprofit to create a financial literacy curriculum for students.

More support comes from public donations, Hentz said.

Verona Area High School junior and CEOs of Tomorrow student Denali Kraemer ended up on the Wisconsin television show “Project Pitch It” for her idea since becoming involved with the nonprofit in 2019.

The show depicts young entrepreneurs pitching their venture to top business moguls for awards. Kraemer’s pitch was part of episode eight of the show’s fifth season.

Her business, Yellow Flower, sells kits filled with stress-relieving gadgets and fidgets geared toward people dealing with anxiety and stress. Kraemer, who struggles with anxiety herself, has sold kits to just under 100 people so far.

C.H. Bird Elementary fifth-grader Joslynn Ly, age 9, said she owns a candle business called “Tiny T Lights.” The CEOs of Tomorrow student said “making candles is a really fun experience” and that business has boomed with eight customers. Ly said she had the most fun learning how to design her business’ logo.