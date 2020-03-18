United Airlines suspending nonstop service from Madison to Los Angeles, San Francisco

With the number of people flying plummeting amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, United Airlines announced that beginning April 1 it will suspend its once daily nonstop service from the Dane County Regional Airport to both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The service suspension for the two routes may continue indefinitely beyond April 2020, United said in a statement.

During April, United said it will continue to serve Madison with United Airlines mainline nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare and Denver, and United Express nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare, Denver and New York/Newark, although flights and schedules may change, be reduced or suspended.

United Express nonstop service to Washington Dulles that is scheduled to start May 8 may not begin due to the current operating environment, United said.

