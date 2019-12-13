United Airlines adding nonstop service to Washington-Dulles from Madison

United Airlines is adding year-round nonstop service to Washington-Dulles International Airport from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison starting in May.

This will be the 24th nonstop destination from Madison, airport officials said.

The twice daily service will leave Madison at 8:15 a.m. and arrive at Dulles at 11:30 a.m., and leave Madison at 12:48 p.m. and arrive at Dulles at 4:03 p.m. Return flights will leave Dulles at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at 1:50 p.m., and leave Dulles at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at 6:50 p.m.

Dulles, one of the largest airports in the nation, offers connections to more than 270 domestic and 30 international destinations.

United has connecting service from Dulles to 34 international destinations including Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Paris, Frankfurt, Lisbon and many more!

“This new service will give United fliers convenient access between Madison and the nation’s capital, a top tourist destination, along with greater connectivity to destinations across the globe,” Ankit Gupta, the airline’s vice president of domestic network planning, said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday.