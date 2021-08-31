United Airlines adding daily direct flights to Newark, NJ starting Sept. 8

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding daily direct flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Newark, N.J. starting Sept. 8.

United’s announcement didn’t include flight times, but its website shows flights from Madison to Newark departing at 7:05 a.m. and arriving at 10:25 a.m., and return flights from Newark to Madison departing at 7:30 p.m. and arriving at 9:10 p.m.

“This new non-stop destination to Newark at the Dane County Regional Airport will allow travelers greater access and flexibility when looking to visit the New York City area or make connections to other destinations,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We’re happy to see United Airlines make this addition and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to our residents and travelers.”

The Dane County Regional Airport is working on adding new flights after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the number of nonstop destinations from 24 at the end of 2019 to just 11 during the pandemic.

Non-stop service to Las Vegas and Miami has been announced in recent weeks.