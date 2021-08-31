United Airlines adding daily direct flights to Newark, N.J. starting Sept. 8

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding daily direct flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Newark, N.J. starting Sept. 8.
United’s announcement didn’t include flight times, but its website shows flights from Madison to Newark departing at 7:05 a.m. and arriving at 10:25 a.m., and return flights from Newark to Madison departing at 7:30 p.m. and arriving at 9:10 p.m.
“This new non-stop destination to Newark at the Dane County Regional Airport will allow travelers greater access and flexibility when looking to visit the New York City area or make connections to other destinations,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We’re happy to see United Airlines make this addition and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to our residents and travelers.”
The Dane County Regional Airport is working on adding new flights after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the number of nonstop destinations from 24 at the end of 2019 to just 11 during the pandemic.
Non-stop service to Las Vegas and Miami has been announced in recent weeks.
“Passengers of south central Wisconsin now have one more great reason to choose Dane County Regional Airport,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “Besides the convenience of a short drive to the airport, parking here is easy, our lines are shorter, and flying local supports our economy. Newark is a great entryway to all the exciting things that the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has to offer, for both business and leisure. We’re excited to see United add this non-stop service to Newark, and we look forward to their continued growth on behalf of all MSN travelers,” she concluded.