'Uniquely positioned': Bill Westrate ready to take on new decade as American Family CEO

Of recent philanthropic efforts, the company said it would funnel $105 million over the next half-decade to organizations looking to close equity gaps. The money comes from American Family's Free to Dream program.

Internally, the firm raised its base wages to $20 an hour, and vowed last fall to increase the diversity of its teams up to 50% by 2024, among various other inclusivity initiatives.

There are also plans to add to the practice of hiring employees for positions that best suit their ambitions, Westrate said.

"I've been a beneficiary of that culture," said Westrate, adding that he likes to place bets on people, and see what they are capable of.

The one point of uncertainty that comes with the new role, Westrate said, is the emergence of new technologies. But embracing them is part of his ongoing journey as a leader, he said.