Understory, the Madison weather data analytics startup, is putting out a call for 10 cities, anywhere in the world, to apply to become part of Project Atmosphere, the company's air quality monitoring program.
Atmosphere launched in Dallas in late 2018, identifying the metro area's highest pollution locations and suggesting ways to reduce the problem. Initial results have not been released yet.
Costs for installing the equipment and tracking the data will vary by city, Understory CEO Alex Kubicek said, and they are expected to be covered by the communities and their partners, such as utilities and insurance companies.
It's the latest program for Understory, whose compact weather stations collect highly local data on weather disasters throughout five U.S. cities as well as on farms in parts of Argentina.
The company, based at 316 W. Washington Ave., has 17 employees, including 12 in Madison, and recently received $7.5 million from investors, bringing the total to more than $17 million since the company was formed in 2012.
Understory also is getting attention from a couple of national publications. Venture Beat named it one of the "10 startups outside of Silicon Valley to watch in 2019" and Forbes called the company one of its "25 most innovative agtech startups" in 2018.