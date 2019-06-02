Understory, the Madison weather data analytics company, is boosting staff and moving to bigger quarters now that it has received another $5.25 million from investors.
Company offices and assembly of its weather stations will be in the new location at 4916 E. Broadway, on the Southeast Side, by June. Understory has been housed at 316 W. Washington Ave., one of the Downtown tech hubs, since 2016.
Understory says its weather sensors combine hyperlocal data on hail, rainfall, temperature, humidity and air quality with artificial intelligence (AI) to report precise storm damage, predict harvest seasons and identify air pollution hazards. The company says its weather stations send 125,000 measurements a second to its AI core.
True Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital fund, led the latest investment round, with participation by 4490 Ventures, in Madison, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund in Washington, D.C.
“Understory is fundamentally transforming how weather data infrastructure will be used across the globe,” said Puneet Agarwal, a partner at True Ventures.
Understory CEO Alex Kubicek has said he expects to have 5,000 weather stations installed in 75 cities by the end of 2019.
Understory has 17 employees, including 12 in Madison, and plans to double employment here in the next year.
The company, founded in 2012, was named one of Forbes’ 25 Most Innovative AgTech Startups in 2018.