'Uber for lawn care': National app launches in Madison
Homeowners can connect to lawn care professionals through GreenPal, now available as a free app or online at www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-madison-wi.

A website and app, GreenPal, launched in Madison on Aug. 21, making it easier for homeowners to connect with lawn care professionals in the area.

“We have been described as ‘Uber for lawn care’,” GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said. “It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy.”

The website (www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-madison-wi) and app are free to use for homeowners. When the homeowner enters their address and requested date of service, it alerts lawn care professionals in the area and they bid on the service. The homeowner chooses which bid they will accept. Once the service is complete, the lawn care professional takes a time-stamped photo of the lawn and it is sent to the homeowner. The homeowner then makes a payment through GreenPal.

Lawn care professionals are vetted by GreenPal through a process that includes providing photos of previous work, providing photos of their commercial grade equipment, and providing proof of driver’s license, Social Security number and a legitimate bank account.

There are between 40 and 50 lawn care professionals registered with GreenPal in the Madison area. Homeowners can see ratings and reviews of GreenPal-vetted local lawn care professionals from other local homeowners on the website and app.

GreenPal can also connect homeowners to snow removal services in the winter months.

“GreenPal’s convenience is why people have used our product and we’ve been able to grow year over year,” Caballero said. “No more having to call, no more having to leave a check under the mat.”

Caballero, Bryan Clayton and Zach Hendrix co-founded GreenPal in Nashville, Tenn., in 2012. GreenPal is now in 46 states and covers 200 major markets in the United States.

